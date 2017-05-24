C3 Pure Fibre
Chisholm pleased with Northside police presence

May 23, 2017
Mario Grey
Northside Progressives candidate Edward Chisholm said he is pleased with the increase of police presence in his district.

Mr. Chisholm said issues regarding education was also discussed at the meeting but said police presence in Northside is one issue which constituents will be pleased with in the coming months.

“We’ve had conversations with the constituents the police is definitely an issue but I want to thank the police department because we now actually have full time police officers in Northside and they’re getting out they’re meeting with the different residents of the district they’ getting involved with them and connected to them so I think that’s gonna help with the traffic that’s gonna help with the crime,” Mr. Chisholm explained. 

Mr. Chisholm said those in Northside want to maintain the family-like atmosphere in the district while being open to further development.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

