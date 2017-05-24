Chisholm pleased with Northside police presence

Northside Progressives candidate Edward Chisholm said he is pleased with the increase of police presence in his district.

Mr. Chisholm said issues regarding education was also discussed at the meeting but said police presence in Northside is one issue which constituents will be pleased with in the coming months.

“We’ve had conversations with the constituents the police is definitely an issue but I want to thank the police department because we now actually have full time police officers in Northside and they’re getting out they’re meeting with the different residents of the district they’ getting involved with them and connected to them so I think that’s gonna help with the traffic that’s gonna help with the crime,” Mr. Chisholm explained.

Mr. Chisholm said those in Northside want to maintain the family-like atmosphere in the district while being open to further development.

