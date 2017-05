Roma United got an upset win over Bodden Town 1-0, Cayman Athletic and Academy tied 1-1 as did Latinos FC and Elite.

Scholars Int’l FC won convincingly over Sunset FC 4-0.

In the under-13 girls semi-finals, Elite SC beat Academy 6-0, while Sunset FC blanked George Town 6-0 as well.

Finally, in the under-11 girls FA Cup, Elite SC won 4-3 on penalties over Savannah to take the 2017 CIFA Championship.

