CIOC reviewing proposal by Michael Johnson Performance

May 2, 2017
Jordan Armenise
In speaking with Michael Johnson Performance Global Director of Performance Lance Walker, Walker provided Cayman 27 with the following quote regarding their visit to Cayman and subsequent proposal for athletic training for Cayman’s olympic athletes:

‘The report has been delivered; awaiting confirmation of a followup and conference call with the CIOC for next steps.

Cayman 27 spoke with CIOC’s Dion Brandon who confirmed they are going over the details of the report, and will address their decision in the following weeks, no specific date was given.

