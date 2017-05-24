Clarifying education report numbers

West Bay South candidate Tara Rivers took to the airwaves Tuesday (23 May) as her campaigning continued on Cayman Crosstalk.

Among the topics she touched on, a recent Cayman 27 report on the National Education Data Report she said contained inaccuracies.

To clarify, the regional decline in mathematics scores for Year 11 students was 13 percent.

Cayman’s Year 11 mathematics scores declined by seven percent.

Cayman 27 made several attempts to get comment from Minister Rivers and Education Ministry Chief Officer Christen Suckoo for clarification on the numbers over the past few weeks, including on 23 May. Our requests for interviews were declined.

