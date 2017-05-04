Condolences pour in following East End crash

Messages of condolences poured in today (03 May) as news of Tuesday night’s tragic accident spread.

Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson, speaking on behalf of the Cayman Islands Government, extended condolences to the families of those who died.

Mr Manderson, in a brief statement, also said police investigations into the cause of the accident are progressing and “we are working with the UK police to contact next of kin of three of the victims.”

The Tourism Ministry and Department of Tourism also extended sympathies stressing the safety and security of guests and residents is a top priority.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

