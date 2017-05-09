Conservation council: EIA required before Little Cayman road gazetted

The National Conservation Council has voted to require an environmental impact study before a 30 foot wide road through Little Cayman’s interior is gazetted.

The proposed half-mile road is a westward extension to a road that was gazetted in June of 2013, potentially opening more than 200 acres of land to development.

In its screening opinion to the council, the Department of Environment questioned the need for the project, saying “Gazetting this major road without proper development control mechanisms is certain to transform land use on either side of the corridor, leading to wider reaching development impacts affecting the character of the island.”

