Conservation council: EIA required before Little Cayman road gazetted

May 8, 2017
Joe Avary
The National Conservation Council has voted to require an environmental impact study before a 30 foot wide road through Little Cayman’s interior is gazetted.

The proposed half-mile road is a westward extension to a road that was gazetted in June of 2013, potentially opening more than 200 acres of land to development.

In its screening opinion to the council, the Department of Environment questioned the need for the project, saying “Gazetting this major road without proper development control mechanisms is certain to transform land use on either side of the corridor, leading to wider reaching development impacts affecting the character of the island.”

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

