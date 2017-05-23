C3 Pure Fibre
Countdown to 24th May, Premier to voters- ‘Go out and vote’

May 22, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is urging voters to ensure they exercise their franchise on  24th May.
Premier McLaughlin and his team held a 200 plus motorcade through Grand Cayman culminating in a rally at Savannah Meadows on Saturday.

As he plugged for his party the Premier told voters they have a serious choice ahead and reminded them they have one choice on the ballot this time around.

“Each of us only have one and we have to decide when we go on that very, very serious, at that very very serious time, that very, very serious occasion when we are presented with that ballot we have to decide what am I voting for, “Mr McLaughlin said.

This election will be the first time One Person One Vote electoral process will be used, bringing equality in the voting power available to constituents.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

