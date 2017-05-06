C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Crash survivors recovering, 11year-old boy released from hospital

May 5, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The 11-year-old boy, one of two survivors in Tuesday’s (2 May) crash, has been released from hospital. The second survivor, a 26-year-old man, remains warded in stable condition.

Both survivors were sitting in the open trunk of the black Honda believed to have caused the wreck on Tuesday that claimed the lives of three vacationers and a 22-year-old Jamaican national. Police are still appealing for any witnesses to contact them as soon as possible at George Town police station at 949-4222 or anonymously on 949-7777 / 800-tips

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: