West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in their second test with Pakistan.

They were lead by Roston Chase’s fine batting on the day as he would go for a century, 131 runs to be exact on 210 balls, including 17 fours.

Captain Jason Holder chipped in 58 and Kieron Powell added 38 as the West Indies would finish with 312 runs.

Pakistan trails by 140 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the 1st innings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print