Cricket: West Indies vs Pakistan

May 2, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The West Indies finished off their first innings yesterday, hitting for 312 runs in their 2nd test with Pakistan.

Today, it was Pakistan’s turn to bat in the chase, and they wasted no time as they began their at bats, and were lead by Ahzar Ali’s century, 105 to be exact with 9 fours on 278 balls.

Misbah Ul-Haq was 7 shy of the century as well, hitting 93 including eight 4’s and two 6’s.

Ahmed Shazad also added 70 runs.

The West Indies trail by 41 runs with 9 wickets remaining.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

