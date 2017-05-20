Crime prevention strategies, putting valuables out of sight



And the man leading the charge in fighting the spike in the Bodden Town break-ins is calling for residents to also be their neighbour’s keeper.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown is also encouraging people to make their homes harder targets for law breakers, by increasing outdoor lighting, installing security cameras and being more observant.

“We’ve had evidence that having broken into the house, they are stealing the car keys and then taking the car for a drive, so we would say don’t leave your valuables in your car, certainly don’t leave your valuables in plain site, certainly in the house perhaps don’t leave things in plain view at normal points of entry,” said Detective Superintendent, Peter Lansdown.

Detective Lansdown is also encouraging the use of neighborhood watch programs, if you have any information on these or other crimes call the numbers.947-2200 / 949-4222

949-7777 / 800-8477

