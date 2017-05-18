Cut costs, cut crime

George Town Central candidate, Kenneth Bryan, says he has plans to lower the cost of living in Cayman, which he says will also trickle down to reduce crime. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

If elected, Mr. Bryan says he will be submitting strategies to lower the cost of living, one of his plans is to cut business overheads by reducing fees for work permits and trade and business licenses, giving business owners more disposable income.

“Not only does that help the cost of living, for the average person, it also helps on crime because the majority of the crime committed in the Cayman Islands has a direct connection to finance,” said political hopeful, Kenneth Bryan.

According to Mr. Bryan, 80% of crime in Cayman is committed for financial purposes, so reducing the cost of living will reduce crime.

“Then you can decrease the budget for the police, the court house and even social welfare, so you may lose some money on a tax reduction but you’ll also gain it back because you have less money to provide for these other services,” said Candidate for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan.

George Town Central has seen it’s share of crime, just off of Martin Dr, Damean “Deebo” Seymour was shot dead this past November.

“From the early mid-ninetees, I can say at least 6 murders that I am aware of that happened right within 100 feet of each other, so by all means, the problems that we face within this area is not just from yesterday,” said Kenneth Bryan.

Mr. Bryan has a plan to make the community more positive by buying globe bar and turning it into a community centre.

“It’s a very large square footage place, I’ve talked to him, my plan is when I am elected that hopefully government, I can get the agreement amongst my members to buy this area and turn it into a community centre for young people as well as the elderly,” said political hopeful, Kenneth Bryan.

Mr. Bryan wants to use the land behind the property to house a football and basketball court, giving the residents a place for positive activities and steering them away from a life of crime.

Mr. Bryan stresses that the high cost of living and crime are related and directly affect the well being of communities in his constituency.

