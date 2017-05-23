C3 Pure Fibre
Cycling: Abbott takes 10-mile Trial, tie atop Dew Series standings

May 22, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Cycling club held its 10 mile individual trial this past weekend early Sunday morning with only seven points separating Dew Series points leader Michael Testori and last week’s winner, Steven Abbott.

Thirty-three cyclists in total made the trip to Bodden Town for the event, with Abbott finishing the day with the best time two weeks in a row, clocking in with a time of 23:15.825 seconds, tying Testori atop the CAT 1 division with 25 points a piece.

 

cayman27.ky/…/May-Series-Dew-Classic-Final-Points-Standing-by-Class-as-at-20170521.pdf

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

