Deceased snorkeler identified

May 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
72-year-old Peter Zhu of Canada has been identified as the snorkeler who died last Wednesday (27 April) in the water off the North Side coast in the vicinity of Sand Point Road.

Police released his identity over the weekend and are appealing for those who assisted Mr Zhu to come forward.

Police say around 10:45 a.m. last Wednesday 911 received a report that the person was unconscious in the water.

Several people assisted in pulling the snorkeler out from the water and performed CPR.

Mr Zhu was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cayman Islands hospital.

Police are calling on information on the vessel and those who assisted Mr Zhu and transporting him to Rum Point.

His was the fifth water-related death in the Cayman Islands this year.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

