Early voting deadline nears

May 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
If you want to vote ahead of the 24th May elections you have three more days to apply to do so.

Election Supervisor Wesley Howell is reminding voters they have until Friday to register for postal ballots and mobile voting.

Mr Howell says thus far 388 ballots have been issued and 177 mobile voting applications have been received.

Those who will be off-island on Election Day are eligible to apply. Proof of travel must be provided.
Applications will not be accepted after midnight on 12th May.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

