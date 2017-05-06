East End crash picked up internationally, video shows crash victims hours before death

International media has picked up the story of Tuesday’s (2 May) East End crash that left four dead, including three UK visitors. Local police are yet to release the identities of the deceased, but the UK’s Daily Mail has identified the visitors as Ian and Pamela Mansell, aged 72 and 74 respectively, and Mrs Mansell’s sister 69-year-old Marlene Wright.

Tonight we learn a little more about them in a video filmed a day before the crash and shared by the Mercury news site which shows Mr Manswell and his sister-in-law dancing at Morritts.

The UK article describes the trio as fun-loving people from Dockenfield in Surrey.

They were killed when another car crashed into their rental car on Austin Connolly Drive. A 22-year-old Jamaican man, the driver in the other car, was killed.

Police have not confirmed any names. They say they are still going through the formal process.

