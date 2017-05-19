C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

East End crash update

May 18, 2017
Add Comment
feliciarankin
1 Min Read

Police say they are waiting for expert reports to come in before wrapping up the investigation of the fatal East End car crash that killed four earlier this month.

According to an RCIPS press release, autopsies for the victims were completed yesterday. And arrangements are being made to return them home.

Police identify the three UK nationals as Geoffrey Mansell, Pamela Mansell and Marlene Wright and Jamaican native Shannay Delaphena.

The two crash survivors; an 11 year old boy and 26 year old man, have both been released from the hospital.

Police say the case heads to the Department of Public Prosecutions for ruling once the investigation is complete. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

feliciarankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: