Election observers arrive, vows to look into the supporters clash

Steven Rodan, Head of the Independent Election Observer Mission, says his team will be looking into Saturday’s clash.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association team is in Cayman to observe the May 24th polls and met with the media today ( 22 May) at Government Administration Building.

Mr Rodan says he and his team attended the independents rally at Lions Centre, as well as, observed the Progressives motorcade and rally on Saturday.

He was aware of the clash between supporters and says while he cannot adjudicate on it he intends to inquire into the investigation and any other incidents.

“If they come to our attention, we are happy to explore further to understand how they are being dealt with by the proper authorities. That’s really as far we can go in the matter,” Mr Rodan, observer mission head said.

