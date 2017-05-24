C3 Pure Fibre
Elections Office concerned following newspaper error

May 23, 2017
Kevin Morales
Errors in a local newspaper prompted the Elections Office Tuesday (23 May) to send out press releases stating they are “very worried” voters will go to the wrong locations. 

Here are the correct polling places by electoral district: 

West Bay North                        First Assembly of God
 
West Bay West                         Sir John A. Cumber
 
West Bay Central                     Ed Bush Field
 
West Bay South                       John Gray Memorial Church
 
George Town North               George Town Primary
 
George Town Central             George Town — Town Hall
 
George Town West                 Cayman Prep 
 
George Town South               John Gray HS 
 
George Town East                  First Baptist Church 
 
Red Bay                                   Red Bay Primary
 
Prospect                                  Prospect Primary 
 
Savannah                                Savannah Primary 
 
Newlands                                ICCI 
 
Bodden Town West           Agricultural Grounds
 
Bodden Town East            Bodden Town Primary
 
North Side                          Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre
 
East End                             William Allen McLaughlin Civic Centre
 
CBW & LC                           West End Primary 
 
CB East                                Creek Primary 
 
The Elections Office sent out the press releases after it was discovered the Cayman Reporter elections supplement listed 11 of the 19 polling station locations incorrectly. 
 
“It has some errors in there for polling locations, so we are urging people who have that supplement to please refer to our website or to our Facebook for the locations,” Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said. “Because 11 of the 19 locations are incorrect.” 
 
We want to hear about your experience on the big day. Make sure to use the #caymanvotes hashtag on social media. 
Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

