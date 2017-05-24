Elections Office concerned following newspaper error

Errors in a local newspaper prompted the Elections Office Tuesday (23 May) to send out press releases stating they are “very worried” voters will go to the wrong locations.
Here are the correct polling places by electoral district:
West Bay North First Assembly of God
West Bay West Sir John A. Cumber
West Bay Central Ed Bush Field
West Bay South John Gray Memorial Church
George Town North George Town Primary
George Town Central George Town — Town Hall
George Town West Cayman Prep
George Town South John Gray HS
George Town East First Baptist Church
Red Bay Red Bay Primary
Prospect Prospect Primary
Savannah Savannah Primary
Newlands ICCI
Bodden Town West Agricultural Grounds
Bodden Town East Bodden Town Primary
North Side Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre
East End William Allen McLaughlin Civic Centre
CBW & LC West End Primary
CB East Creek Primary
The Elections Office sent out the press releases after it was discovered the Cayman Reporter elections supplement listed 11 of the 19 polling station locations incorrectly.
“It has some errors in there for polling locations, so we are urging people who have that supplement to please refer to our website or to our Facebook for the locations,” Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said. “Because 11 of the 19 locations are incorrect.”
