Equestrian: Muspratt, Timms win big

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation held its 3rd leg of the National Jumping Series this past weekend.

Eve Muspratt both the 0.6 and 0.7 meter class riding ‘Oscar’, as well as having the fastest jump on the day with a time of 30.70 seconds.

Frey Timms was another double winner on the day, Timms won the 0.6 and 0.7 meter horse class riding ‘Anything but Ordinary’.

Other winners on the day were Abbey Schwartz and Eve van den Bol winning in the 0.8 meter horse and pony classes.

The 4th and final jumping series is on 4th June at the Cayman Riding School starting at 8:00am.

