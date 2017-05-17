Examination results down, Ministry says some improvement seen

Cayman’s latest education data report shows declines in student performance for the 2015-2016 school year with only marginal improvements in Science and English.
The 2016 National Education data report shows a 13% decline in Mathematics results.
According to a statement issued Friday (16 May) by the ministry, that’s part of a regional trend.
Cognitive abilities test results also show negative trends with year 11 students declining two percentage points.
CAT-4 Year Six results are well behind expectations with nearly 30% of students missing the mark in English and Math scores.
Only 59 % of students met expectations in English and 52 % in Math.
Cayman 27 spoke with Education Minister Hon Tara Rivers about the report. She declined to comment.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.