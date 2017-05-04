C3 Pure Fibre
Farmer of the year wants more for agri-sector

May 3, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Cayman’s 2017 Farmer of the Year Hamlin Stephenson said he wants more done for agriculture.

With elections 21 days away Mr. Stephenson said he is yet to hear plans for the sector.

He said it’s sad that political candidates are not saying much about agriculture at the forums and debates.

Mr. Stephenson believes Agriculture Minister Kurt Tibbetts did quite a bit to improve Cayman’s Agricultural sector.

“I am not sure just what the new government whosoever it will be will put in place for the agriculture sector I must say Minister Tibbetts did quite a bit for the sector we still need more than what he did, there was quite a bit of importation of animals which they facilitate,” Mr. Stephenson said.

The veteran farmer said he would like to see the government bridge the gap between education and agriculture to provide opportunities for tertiary level and secondary school students.

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

