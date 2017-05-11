Father speaks on son’s murder

Grieving father Archibald McGaw says he knows he will not get his son Asher back, but he is relieved that his killer will remain behind bars.

Mr. McGaw broke his silence on the case after Chakane Scott, who was convicted of murdering Mr. McGaw’s son in 2012 in East End, to 28 years imprisonment.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has more.

Just over four years ago, Archibald McGaw lost his son Asher McGaw to gun violence, and was in court to see Asher’s killer, Chakane Scott’s sentencing.

“Yeah I feel good, although, I mean I would like my son to come back, but that can’t bring him back,” said Archibald McGaw.

Judge Alexander Henderson was commissioned out of retirement for the case, he ruled that Mr. Scott be sentenced to 28 years, making him the youngest lifer, he was eighteen at the time of the murder.

“I think he should have got more, he should have been there now to come out again life, because you can’t just take a persons life just like that, God said from creation, thou shall not kill,” said Archibald McGaw.

Mr. McGaw expressed his distaste for those who engage in gun violence.

“Should not even have a chance to even think about coming out life because we don’t want them type of people on the street, we don’t them people to do those types of things again,” said Archibald McGaw.

While he says prison is meant to serve as an institution for criminals to reform their ways, Mr. McGaw says its up to the individual if they want to change or not.

“When you go to rehab, they can do whatever they got to do, but at the end of the day its left to you to say, I am not going to do it anymore, it’s all up to you, don’t care how much preaching you preach to that guy , don’t care how much jobs you give him or whatever, that’s in his system, that’s in him,” said Archibald McGaw.

“Gun crime in Cayman continues to be a concern, the most recent Royal Cayman Islands Police statistics, show that murders are down by 33% , while discharging firearms is up by 300% , possession of imitation firearms is up by 33% and possession of unlicensed firearms is up by 75% and firearm instances on a total are up 90%.

Police continue to urge the public who may have information on any crime. Including gun related crimes to contact Cayman crime stoppers at 800-TIPS or call the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service at 949-3999.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

