Fight against invasive lionfish continues with CULL tournament

May 24, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Lionfish hunters, sharpen those spears, Cayman United Lionfish League, or CULL, is hosting its 22nd lionfish tournament this weekend.

Thousands of dollars in prize money from Foster’s Food Fair and, more importantly, bragging rights will be up for grabs as cullers aim to rid the reefs of the long-spined invasive predator. CULL’s quarterly tournaments help keep the population in check, and in turn, protect our reef health.

CULL 22’s tournament’s theme is “Make dinner great again” and the poster re-imagines Donald Trump as a lionfish.

Registration is Thursday night at Stingers restaurant at Comfort Suites, and the weigh-ins are Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 6 p-m at public beach.

Clean Gas will be grilling up some tasty lionfish samples for the public to enjoy.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

C3 Pure Fibre

