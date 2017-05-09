Fire officer found guilty on firearm charge

A Cayman Islands Fire Service officer is now in prison after being found guilty of a firearms offence.

CIFS’ Fabian Thompson today was found guilty of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest.

It stems from an incident in January 2016, where police say Mr. Thompson fled after they requested to search him. They deployed a taser but it detached and Mr. Thompson was able to evade officers.

He turned himself in to police a few days later.

Justice Malcom Swift Monday (8 May) said he was satisfied with the evidence provided by police against the 34-year-old despite a firearm never being recovered in the case.

Mr. Thompson returns to court on 1 June for sentencing.

