Football: Al-Sabah resigns amidst corruption allegations

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the FIFA Council member who also runs the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), said on Sunday (30 April ) he was resigning all his posts in football after being drawn into the latest bribery scandal to hit the game’s governing body.

The Kuwaiti issued a statement on Saturday “strongly” denying any wrongdoing.

His comments came after U.S. Court documents made reference to a Kuwaiti OCA official as being involved in the bribery case of FIFA’s audit and compliance committee member, Richard Lai.

Lai, also president of the Guam Football Association (GFA), pleaded guilty on Thursday to wire fraud conspiracy charges before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn, according to U.S. prosecutors, who said he had taken close to $1 million in bribes.

