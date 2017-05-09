Football: Cayman finishes tournament versus strong Jamaican club

On Friday evening, Cayman played their last competitive game versus eventual 3rd place winner Cavaliers SC of Jamaica.

Head Coach Bruce Sigsworth says having the players in school while trying to make adjustments proved to be problematic, as did the superior Jamaicans who were too tough an opponent to overcome.

Cayman finished with 1 win and 2 losses overall with 3 points total in group play.

Cayman also took to the pitch Sunday prior to the 3rd place game between Cavaliers SC and IMG Academy in a friendly with Trinidad and Tobago.

