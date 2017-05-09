C3 Pure Fibre
Football: Cayman finishes tournament versus strong Jamaican club

May 8, 2017
Jordan Armenise
On Friday evening, Cayman played their last competitive game versus eventual 3rd place winner Cavaliers SC of Jamaica.

Head Coach Bruce Sigsworth says having the players in school while trying to make adjustments proved to be problematic, as did the superior Jamaicans who were too tough an opponent to overcome.

Cayman finished with 1 win and 2 losses overall with 3 points total in group play.

Cayman also took to the pitch Sunday prior to the 3rd place game between Cavaliers SC and IMG Academy in a friendly with Trinidad and Tobago.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

