Football: Under-15 Youth Football Cup kicks off

The Under-15 Youth Football Cup got off to a great start at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex yesterday evening.

D.C United and Houston Dynamo played to a 2-2 draw, while Jamaica’s Cavalier SC won convincingly over the United States’ IMG Academy 4-1.

Trinidad and Tobago and Manchester City drew 2-2, while the Cuba Federation manhandled Bahamas Tottenham Hotspur FC 8-0.

Finally, it was Honduras’ La Ceiba FC took care of Jamaica’s Harbour View FC 2-0.

Cayman under-15’s take to the field Wednesday evening versus the United States’ IMG Academy at the Ed Bush Sports Complex at 6:30pm.

Sunday’s final game and 3rd place game can be seen on Cayman 27 starting at 5:00pm.

