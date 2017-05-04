C3 Pure Fibre
News

Football: Under-15 Youth Football Cup kicks off

May 3, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Under-15 Youth Football Cup got off to a great start at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex yesterday evening.

D.C United and Houston Dynamo played to a 2-2 draw, while Jamaica’s Cavalier SC won convincingly over the United States’ IMG Academy 4-1.

Trinidad and Tobago and Manchester City drew 2-2, while the Cuba Federation manhandled Bahamas Tottenham Hotspur FC 8-0.

Finally, it was Honduras’ La Ceiba FC took care of Jamaica’s Harbour View FC 2-0.

Cayman under-15’s take to the field Wednesday evening versus the United States’ IMG Academy at the Ed Bush Sports Complex at 6:30pm.

Sunday’s final game and 3rd place game can be seen on Cayman 27 starting at 5:00pm.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

