George Town West Speaks

We turn our focus on the electoral district of George Town West, where one thousand two hundred and twenty seven people are registered to vote.

Their options are four candidates, Cayman Democratic party’s Jonathan Piercy, Progressives candidate, David Wight and independent candidates Ellio Solomon and Dennie Warren JR, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter visited the area and has this report.

Blemo Ross calls himself the mayor of Windsor Park and he’s looking for representatives to help fix Windsor Park.

“Over the years, they make promises but I can say for the last four years not much has been done in this community,” said Rudolph “Blemo” Ross, self-claimed Mayor of Windsor Park.

Flooding continues to be a challenge and Mr. Ross and a community council member, says he wants more drains along the roads.

“Many of the roads are flooded when the rain falls, the drains, they really need to be maintained more often,” said Rudolph “Blemo” Ross, Self-claimed Mayor of Windsor Park.

Mr. Ross says he spent the past 3-decades in the Windsor Park area and is hoping the candidates don’t provide the residents with lip-service, but solutions.

“The candidate that is running, just don’t give a lip talk and say what they will be doing, what they are going to do and not do,” said Rudolph “Blemo” Ross.

Mr. Ross sees a lot of neglect in his community, from nothing for the youths to do, to the elderly left alone and want the politician to be elected to address this in the first 100 days.

“The young boys and the young girls who don’t have anything to do, idle hands will find some sort of things to do, so on day one our representatives will be looking into those issues, the roads, the crime, the elderly and the drains that are not maintained properly,” said Rudolph “Blemo” Ross, Self-claimed Mayor of Windsor Park.

And tonight’s Chamber candidate debate will focus on George Town West candidates, expected to appear tonight, Mr. Solomon, Mr. Warren and the Progressives David Wight.

Live coverage follows the news at 7 o’clock.

