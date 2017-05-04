C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

Getting the environment on the agenda

May 3, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

National Conservation Council chair Christine Rose Smyth joined Janelle Muttoo on set to talk about getting environmental issues and getting it on the political agenda.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: