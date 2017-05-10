C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Environment News Politics

Government invites potential bidders to pre-qualify for cruise port project

May 9, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Whether or not they will remain in office after the 24th May elections, government is inviting interested parties to pre-qualify for bidding on a cruise berthing facility in George Town.

With little of the traditional fanfare from government, this notice was buried in the back pages of a newspaper Monday

In a public notice buried in the back pages of a newspaper Monday, government described the project as a design, build, finance, and maintain arrangement.

Pre-qualification documents will be available starting 15th May and all pre-qualification paperwork must be submitted by 30th June.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: