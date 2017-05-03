C3 Pure Fibre
GT candidates want bike facility

May 2, 2017
Mario Grey
Stunt Fest 2017 on Sunday (30 April)  was billed as arguably the biggest motorcycle event in the Cayman Islands.

With the event now in the rear-view mirror however the festival has revved the engines of some community leaders who are calling for a facility where bikers can ride in a safe environment.

George Town candidates Kenrick Webster and Kenneth Bryan are both calling for a motor-cycle facility where bike enthusiasts can express themselves in a safe environment.

Mr. Bryan said with the help of private partnership the government could secure the strip of land located near Sparky Drive.

“If we lock down that location at the dump and turn that into an extreme sports I can envision seeing ESPN extreme sports coming down and doing the Olympics here,”Mr. Bryan said.

Mr. Webster said he is aware of the many people in particular youngsters who have been harmed by riding motor-cycles on road-ways.

Cayman 27's Mario Grey has this report.

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

