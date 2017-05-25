C3 Pure Fibre
GT Central, East election round up

May 24, 2017
Mario Grey
Voters in the George Town Central and George Town East electoral districts were out in the wee hours of the morning to cast their votes and be a part of the democratic process.

Despite his confidence in the end results George Town Central independent candidate Kenneth Bryan said the real victors in this year’s electoral process are the constituents who voted.

” I mean if Marco wins then I’m happy for him I will support him in everything I can do because it’s not about any individual but about the people of George Town Central,” Mr. Bryan explained.

Some from the public said being part of the process by casting their votes secures a future of hope for Cayman’s youth. 

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey covered George Town Central and East and has this report.

 

