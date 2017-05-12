Gymnastics: Strong showing at Caribbean Championships

Twelve athletes from the Motions Unlimited gymnastics team recently traveled to Barbados to compete in the 2017 Caribbean Gymnastics Championships 28-30 April.

The team brought home a total of 26 medals with 15 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze. Cayman placed 3rd overall for team competitions. Here is a complete recap of the event:

As per Cayman Islands Gymnastics Association:

Level 3 girls, Natalie Bodden and Bethany Hawkins were the first gymnasts to represent Cayman on Friday. Next up with an early 8 am start on Saturday were the boys team of Igor Magalhaes, Karthik Adapa and Kaleb Woolaver and the level 4 girls team of Sarah Bush, Emmi Daykin, Meaghan Fowler, Jaiden Gilbert and Maddalena Polloni. Senior gymnast Raegan Rutty later rounded out the competition which concluded that afternoon.

Both events showcased gymnastics through team and individual competition and provided an opportunity for gymnasts, coaches and officials from the Caribbean to network and continue to develop the sport in the region.

Led by Coach Kenzie Brown, level 3 Natalie Bodden earned silver on the uneven bars finishing 5th all-around in her division, in a tie with Naadirah Griffith from Barbados. Bethany Hawkins took bronze on vault, finishing only 0.05 points behind team mate, Bodden, for a 6th place finish all-around.

The boys, under the guidance of Coach Doran Zimmerman, made a solid showing for Cayman. As the final competition before Island Games in June, Magalhaes took this opportunity to fine tune his competition skills as he impressed the audience commandeering a gold medal on every event and the Championship title all-around for the Level 8 Boys Division. Adapa took to the stage earning silver medals for floor, vault, high bar and all-around for the Level 6 Boys Division while Woolaver completed the haul of gold with first place medals in all events and all-around in the Level 5 Division.

Coach Alison Laidler’s level 4 team had a notable performance earning coveted spots individually on the award podium as well as the third place team title just behind Jamaica and Barbados and ahead of Curacao. Jaiden Gilbert earned gold on bars, finishing 6th all-around with Emmi Daykin bringing in bronze on floor and 5th all-around. Maddalena Polloni also earned silver on bars. The “Fab Five” team, including Bush and Fowler, all finished top 10 in their age divisions in the Caribbean Championships.

Head Coach Kelley Paz next stepped in for the senior level competition. In the Caribbean Championship, Rutty dominated winning an impressive three gold medals for bars, beam and floor and silver on vault. Rutty ultimately grabbed the #1 spot for the Caribbean Championship and third for the Barbados Invitational.

