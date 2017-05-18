Highlights from the 5th National Debate

Candidates in George Town Central and Prospect squared off Tuesday night in the 5th in Cayman 27’s series of nationally televised debates.

The Progressives’ Marco Archer, the sole incumbent and only party member on the stage fended off attackers on all sides in regards to the now infamous, and still unseen Ritch report.

Mr. Archer parried by pointing to the Governor’s role in keeping that report under wraps, before moderator Tammi Sulliman stepped in to fact check.

Mr. Archer and his independent challenger Kenneth Bryan sparred on education.

“I took it, exercised my discretion, and gave all schools duty free status, they do not pay import duty on anything that is used in the classroom,” said Mr. Archer.

“The education minister said she asked for more funding to give the education department more tools they need to educate our children and it wasn’t available – that’s his job to make sure the funding was there and he didn’t make it be available for them,” said Mr. Bryan.

Not to be outdone, Prospect independents Matthew Leslie and Austin Harris also made attacks on the current education system. .

“Our five year olds are coming out already knowing how to use an iPhone seven and a tablet, yet they are going to school and writing on pen and paper, that’s foolishness,” said Mr. Leslie.

“It costs government between $14,ooo to $16,000 dollars to educate each student, the private sector, about half, yet the private sector continues to churn out qualified graduates every year, the government, not so much,” said Mr. Harris.

One more national debate remains before election day, that takes place Thursday, 18th May.

Prospect Progressive Lucille Seymour was also scheduled to debate. She told Cayman 27 her absence was due to unforeseen circumstances.

