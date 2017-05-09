C3 Pure Fibre
HSA offers new radio frequency procedure as alternative to open surgery

May 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A new option, other than open surgery, is now available to cancer patients and those living with painful benign bone tumors in Cayman.

The HSA is now offering radio frequency ablation on island. It’s a procedure that ‘fries’ benign bone tumours where they are in the body using probes.

HSA doctors successfully carried the first such procedure on island on an 18-year-old patient in February.

Dr Vladimir Sloboda, the radiologist and interventional radiologist who performed the procedure, said the male patient was treated for a painful benign bone lesion.

“We have treated successfully first patient with a benign bone lesion. There has not been any complication as far as we are concerned. He is on clinical follow-up and he is doing fine,” Dr Sloboda said.

He says the HSA has partnered with private health institutions to offer patients the option of interventional radio frequency ablation.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

