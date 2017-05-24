Humane Society Donation

The Cayman Islands Humane Society has recently received some incredible news, one of their founders generously left them her entire estate.

Ardyth Smith was an Animal Welfare stalwart on island. She never had children of her own so before she passed away late last year she made sure to give back to what brought her life so much joy…animals.

The Humane Society though thrilled with the donation are still not sure what will happen with the estate. Due to the sites location and state it presents some problems.

The location is not central making it more difficult for visitors to find and volunteer. It is not close to any veterinary clinics in case of emergencies and it is in a residential zone.

The house needs to be restructured to become an appropriate facility and improvements need to be made.

So ultimately the future of the estate and what it means for the Humane Society is still unclear.

