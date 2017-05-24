Independents blast “old guard” at 11th hour Savannah meeting

Independents Chris Saunders of Bodden Town West and Paul Rivers of West Bay West came out in support of fellow self-financed candidate Kent McTaggart at his final campaign rally last Tuesday night in Savannah, where the three hopefuls challenged Cayman’s political old guard.

Mr. McTaggart took direct aim at his opponent, six-term MLA Anthony Eden.

“Anthony Eden is afraid to debate me,” said Mr. McTaggart, as he blasted Mr. Eden for dodging an opportunity to debate the issues side-by-side at the chamber candidates forum and his recent record of accomplishments in the Legislative Assembly.

“Almost a million dollars worth of pay Mr. Anthony Eden has gotten. Four years, almost $1 million. Think about that, what have you gotten for the four years and $1 million? What have you gotten? Crickets,” said Mr. McTaggart.

But Mr. Eden wasn’t the only political giant in Mr. Mctaggart’s crosshairs.

“McKeeva Bush is a master manipulator,” he said. “If you are so foolish to choose McKeeva Bush over Paul Rivers, you deserve what you get.”

Mr. Rivers, AKA the lion, who is going head-to-head against the opposition leader in West Bay West, taking the trek East in support of a fellow working class independent.

“This is Cayman, and if we can’t be Caymanians here at home, where can we be? If we can’t be kings and queens of our kingdom, where can we do it?” said Mr. Rivers.

“Because it is in these final days, I can tell you right now, the money is running,” said Bodden Town West candidate Chris Saunders, who took aim at the current government’s priorities.

“You’re going to sit on a surplus of hundreds of millions of dollars over the last four years, and your people are struggling and people are losing their homes,” he said.

For Mr. McTaggart, the evening under the stars provided a final opportunity to separate himself from the other Savannah candidates, Mr. Eden, and the Progressives’ Heather Bodden.

“I don’t see either of them fighting for you, I don’t see it,” he said.

Cayman 27 reached out to both Mr. Eden and Mr. Bush. Mr. Bush declined to fire back, but Mr. Eden contributed the following statement via text message:

“Am I the only MLA being paid? Have they benefited from the George Town Hospital, the health centres in Bodden Town, East End, North Side, West Bay & the renovation of Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac. The drug Rehab facility in Breakers, the Dental Clinic, the Public Beach at Spotts, purchased the land around Savannah Primary School, the new Post Office in Savannah, the new Post Office in Bodden Town, the land for the extension to the playfield at the JM Bodden Memorial Civic Centre, supported the development of Pedro Castle, recognized by Her Majesty the Queen with the OBE for Services to the Community, appointed a Justice of the Peace, recognized & commended by Pan American Health Organization & WHO for leadership & many, many more. I can’t help it if MY People of Bodden Town thinks I am “a nice guy ” and have elected me six Consecutive terms & my colleagues in the Legislative Assembly have chosen me twice as their Deputy Speaker. I am BLESSED & thankful to GOD for all his Blessings.”

