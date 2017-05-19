2017 is being billed as the rise of Independents and the man behind that thrust is Dr Steve Thomlinson who is financing 14 candidates. He joined Janelle Muttoo this evening to discuss the campaign thus far and an upcoming rally with his team of Independents.
Independents gear up for rally
May 18, 2017
1 Min Read
