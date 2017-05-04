C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Junior Batabano

May 3, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Young Batabano enthusiasts had their fun in the sun over the weekend as they celebrated their version of the popular street parade in George Town.

Junior Batabano was started in 2002 and has been going on for fifteen years now, this is a record year as 300 children and teens took part in the event on Saturday.

“They see the senior Batabano carnival and they probably want to do something similar so, they feel like they are included and not left out, come out and have some fun because I am quite sure a lot of those kids enjoy the music just like adults , so they get to come out and have a good time,” said Reynaldo Ysaguirrie from Flow Cayman.

Adult  Batabano is this Saturday.

Coming up in the second half hour of Cayman 27 news, the Cayman 27 news team discuss last night’s tragic crash and the police response.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: