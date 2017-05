In the Senior Division of this weekend’s flag football championships, Bruce Hayles hits Leroy Malcolm for a touchdown, but the game would end with a tie 21-21, as the Packers would come away with first place.

In the 3rd place game, we saw the Titans vs Patriots, where Donte Andrews threw a nice touchdown pass to Maria Lewis but the Patriots would prevail with a 13-6 win.

