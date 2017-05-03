C3 Pure Fibre
Kenrick Webster on CIFEC

May 2, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One George Town East Candidate wants to shut down the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre since he feels it is not helping students get the tools needed to succeed.

George Town candidate Dr. Kenrick Webster believes CIFEC  is holding back students who cannot graduate due to their low grades of math and English.

He wants CIFEC to be replaced and is pushing for more after school programs that will help students who are lacking in those subjects.

“And making sure also that we have a testing program in place, so we can test children at an early age, so as they excel in their classes, we can make sure that they are performing, their academic performance is met with the classes that they are in,” said Political Hopeful,  Dr. Kenrick Webster.

Dr. Webster currently sponsors multiple after school programs, including tutoring and sports.

He’s running as an independent.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

