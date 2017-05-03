Kenrick Webster on CIFEC

One George Town East Candidate wants to shut down the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre since he feels it is not helping students get the tools needed to succeed.

George Town candidate Dr. Kenrick Webster believes CIFEC is holding back students who cannot graduate due to their low grades of math and English.

He wants CIFEC to be replaced and is pushing for more after school programs that will help students who are lacking in those subjects.

“And making sure also that we have a testing program in place, so we can test children at an early age, so as they excel in their classes, we can make sure that they are performing, their academic performance is met with the classes that they are in,” said Political Hopeful, Dr. Kenrick Webster.

Dr. Webster currently sponsors multiple after school programs, including tutoring and sports.

He’s running as an independent.

