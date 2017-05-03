C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Law fraternities, Cayman Finance back Judiciary in court documents complaints

May 2, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s law fraternities, as well as Cayman Finance have thrown their support behind the Judiciary.

This after Chief Justice Anthony Smellie and his team came under fire for blocking photo copying of court documents by non-parties in court matters.

That block has since been rescinded. The Law Society and the Caymanian Bar Association welcomed the Judiciary’s clarification of releasing documents.

However they contend there must be a balance with open justice and litigants rights.

Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott says Cayman has a world class courts system and the jurisdiction is committed to reviewing and evolving best practice.

Both law fraternities and Cayman Finance re-iterated their confidence in the Judiciary.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: