Let’s Talk Sports: Kerri Kanuga on Marathons Des Sables

Six marathons all back-to-back while sleeping in the Sahara Desert overnight, carrying your own supplies, as well as being limited to only 9 liters of water per day. Cayman’s Kerri Kanuga is no stranger to a distance running challenge. Kanuga goes onto say the varied distances are what gave her the most trouble, as she found herself ‘just getting warmed up’ as some of the marathons ended. Kanuga finished 39th overall among women.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

