C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Let's Talk Sports

Let’s Talk Sports – Lance Barnes

May 4, 2017
Add Comment
Paul Lankford
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Athletic Association has set a date for it’s elections (May 25th) after a lengthy holding pattern stemming from a member injunction. Currently, the CIAA executive committee has been operating without a president, but two candidates have emerged. One of those candidates, Lance Barnes, sits down to talk about some of the issues he would address if elected President.

About the author

View All Posts

Paul Lankford

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: