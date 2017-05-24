C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Liquor providers prep for election closure

May 23, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday (23 may) all liquor providers will close off sales to the public for the elections.

Liquor license holders said they expect tonight to be busy as customers will be grabbing as much as they can ahead of polling day.

Cotton Club Bar Owner Santos Alexis said he is fully supportive of the law to withhold liquor sales on election day.

“I agree with the law that there should be a time where no liquor sales during the election you know I agree a hundred percent I think it’s something good for the community,” Mr. Alexis said.

The D.C.I reminds business owners who contravene the law will be liable to a 500-dollar fine or six months in prison.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: