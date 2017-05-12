C3 Pure Fibre
Liquor store robbed, armed robber escaped on foot

May 11, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are searching for an armed suspect who held up a local liquor store this morning and made off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

According to the RCIPS shortly after 4am officers responded to a robbery at Reflections Food For Less on Maclendon Drive in George Town.

Police say the man entered the store with his face covered and armed with what appeared to be a handgun. He made off with cash from the register fleeing in the direction of Mango Tree Bar and Restaurant on Crewe Road.

No shots were fired and no one was harmed in the incident. The suspect is described as a being about 5’5″ tall and light brown in complexion.
He was wearing a black shirt over his head and with a cap on his head.

If you have any information on this incident please call George Town police station at 949-4222 or 949-7777.

