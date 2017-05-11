C3 Pure Fibre
Man causes accident after heckling political rally

May 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police are searching for a man believed to have caused an accident after heckling attendees at a political rally.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday (9 May) emergency personnel responded to a collision on Crewe Road, according to an RCIPS press release.

They say a motorcycle and a car collided in the vicinity of Ella Ray Gardens Dr. The crash then caused the car to collide with another vehicle.

The motorcyclist fled the scene on foot before police arrived. Police did recover the motorcycle involved.

The driver involved in the initial collision was treated at the hospital and released. Police say they have preliminarily identified the motorcyclist.

The incident happened near Marco Archer’s yard meeting at The Progressives’ headquarters.

A statement issued by the party’s General Secretary John Meghoo reads in part:

“We are particularly concerned about the reckless, behavior of a heckler who tried to disrupt our meeting and whose subsequent disregard for the traffic laws resulted in injuries to the motorist.

“We abhor this type of politically inspired behavior.”

Police continue to investigate the incident.

