Members question CIAA’s forthrightness in disclosing finances

Members of the Cayman Islands Athletics Association are expressing their frustrations with its Executive Committee as numerous questions surrounding the association’s finances went unanswered at April’s Quarterly meeting. 345 Athletics Club President Derek Larner says the association lacks leadership, and describes numerous interactions where questions have been continuously redirected to executive committee members not present to answer.
Cayman 27 looked at minutes recorded at April’s Quarterly meeting and found numerous incidents in which financial questions were redirected to Treasurer Paula Erskine, who was not present to answer, while other members complained that when following up with Erskine as suggested, her answers were ‘not forthright’.
Longtime Caymanian track and field athlete Carl Morgan says whomever becomes elected, must be willing to admit mistakes and eliminate the division that currently exists. Morgan goes on to say that the ongoing conflict has had an effect on the psyche of Cayman’s athletes.
CIAA elections have been moved to 1 June, 2017.
