Mike Adam on George Town South

Today we turn our focus onto George Town South, where Cayman Democratic Party’s Mike Adam takes us around the area and shows us areas in need of attention. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

Former MLA Mike Adam wants pedestrians walking along Walkers road to feel safer, he says updating the cross walk from a zebra stripe to having flashing lights will make a difference.

“Because of the volume of students that are crossing the street and for their protection and for their safety and anyone that is pedestrian passing crossing the road, you know,” said Mike Adam.

With the popularity of Smith Barcadere continually growing, Mr. Adam says parking needs to grow with it and he suggests moving the rocks along the side of the road for more parking.

“And have angled parking along the side of the road, right now as you can see its a very narrow strip that you can park on, but if we had angled parking it would give us a lot more, practically double the amount of car spaces,” said Mike Adam.

At the South Sound cemetery up the road, Mr. Adam says residents are concerned about the removal of a wall supporting graves in the sand.

“God forbid we have any storms with any wave actions, a retainer wall is really what we would like to see put here to help support the sand that graves are buried in and folks are buried in,” said Mike Adam.

As for Windsor Park, Mr. Adam says the flooding from the rain remains a challenge for residents.

“Because when we do have heavy rain, it’s impassable, you really can’t drive your cars through it, it’s two to three feet of water I am told,” said Mike Adam.

Mr. Adam says this can be addressed by allocating more funds to public works to fix the problems.

